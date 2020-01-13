NEM Trading Up 1.3% Over Last 7 Days (XEM)

NEM (CURRENCY:XEM) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One NEM coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0339 or 0.00000406 BTC on exchanges including Cryptomate, Coinbe, BTC-Alpha and Bittrex. NEM has a market cap of $305.36 million and $13.02 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NEM has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar.

About NEM

Get NEM alerts:

NEM is a proof-of-importance (PoI) coin that uses the ProofofImportance hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 31st, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. The official website for NEM is nem.io. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NEM’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. NEM’s official message board is forum.nem.io.

NEM Coin Trading

NEM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, COSS, HitBTC, YoBit, Crex24, Coinbe, Zaif, LiteBit.eu, Koineks, Cryptomate, Bittrex, Huobi, OKEx, Kuna, Kryptono, BTC Trade UA, CoinTiger, OpenLedger DEX, Bitbns, Coinsuper, Livecoin, Bithumb, Indodax, Poloniex, Liquid, B2BX, Binance, BTC-Alpha, Upbit, Iquant and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

