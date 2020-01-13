Neo (NEO) Price Tops $10.20

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 13th. Over the last seven days, Neo has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Neo has a total market cap of $719.15 million and approximately $416.32 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neo coin can now be purchased for $10.20 or 0.00122020 BTC on major exchanges including Coinnest, Bibox, DragonEX and Exrates.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Neo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011960 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $193.21 or 0.02312402 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00184506 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00026271 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Neo Profile

Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Neo is neo.org.

Buying and Selling Neo

Neo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bitinka, CoinBene, OKEx, Tidebit, Switcheo Network, Coinrail, Coinsuper, Gate.io, TDAX, Bittrex, Coinnest, BigONE, Upbit, Kucoin, BCEX, CoinEx, Huobi, HitBTC, DragonEX, Liquid, CoinEgg, Allcoin, Binance, ZB.COM, OTCBTC, Bitfinex, LBank, Exrates, Livecoin, Bitbns, BitForex, Cobinhood, BitMart, COSS, Koinex, Bibox and Ovis. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.