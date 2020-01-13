Nestree (EGG) Achieves Market Cap of $1.13 Million

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 13th. During the last seven days, Nestree has traded down 6.7% against the dollar. One Nestree token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinone and Bibox. Nestree has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and $55,805.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Nestree

Nestree is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 10th, 2015. Nestree's total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 377,051,319 tokens.

Nestree's official website is www.nestree.io. The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree.

Nestree Token Trading

Nestree can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nestree should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nestree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

