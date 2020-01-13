Netbox Coin (NBX) Reaches One Day Volume of $102,352.00

Netbox Coin (CURRENCY:NBX) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. During the last week, Netbox Coin has traded 24.3% lower against the US dollar. One Netbox Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0501 or 0.00000588 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, P2PB2B and STEX. Netbox Coin has a market cap of $1.01 million and $102,352.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Netbox Coin alerts:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00024818 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Wavesbet (WBET) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Netbox Coin

Netbox Coin is a coin. Its launch date was February 17th, 2018. Netbox Coin’s total supply is 74,279,464 coins and its circulating supply is 20,215,950 coins. Netbox Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Netbox Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@netboxglobal. The official website for Netbox Coin is netbox.global.

Buying and Selling Netbox Coin

Netbox Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netbox Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Netbox Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Netbox Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Netbox Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Netbox Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.