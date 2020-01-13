New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) Short Interest Up 17.0% in December

New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 218,500 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the December 15th total of 186,700 shares. Approximately 10.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 88,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in New Concept Energy stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 22,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.43% of New Concept Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Shares of GBR stock opened at $1.35 on Monday. New Concept Energy has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $3.70.

New Concept Energy Company Profile

New Concept Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates oil and gas wells, and mineral leases primarily in the United States. Its oil and gas wells, and mineral leases are located in Athens and Meigs counties in Ohio; and Calhoun, Jackson, and Roane counties in West Virginia. As of December 31, 2017, the Company had 153 producing gas wells; 31 non-producing wells and related equipment; and mineral leases covering approximately 20,000 acres.

