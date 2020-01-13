Nexo (NEXO) Hits Market Capitalization of $62.88 Million

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. During the last seven days, Nexo has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. Nexo has a market capitalization of $62.88 million and $9.71 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nexo token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001337 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Allbit, Hotbit, YoBit and Bancor Network.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011899 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $196.54 or 0.02339910 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00184736 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00026581 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00122446 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Nexo

Nexo launched on April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 tokens. The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexo’s official website is nexo.io. The official message board for Nexo is medium.com/nexo. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nexo

Nexo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bitbns, Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC, Hotbit, Allbit, Mercatox, Fatbtc, DDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexo using one of the exchanges listed above.

