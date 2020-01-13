Next.exchange Price Hits $0.17 (NEXT)

Next.exchange (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. During the last week, Next.exchange has traded down 22.5% against the U.S. dollar. Next.exchange has a market cap of $396,835.00 and $3,028.00 worth of Next.exchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Next.exchange token can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00002080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Crex24 and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Next.exchange alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00037295 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $489.03 or 0.05983993 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00026514 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00035321 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00118699 BTC.

Next.exchange Profile

Next.exchange (CRYPTO:NEXT) is a token. It launched on November 15th, 2017. Next.exchange’s total supply is 22,334,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,338,366 tokens. Next.exchange’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange. Next.exchange’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Next.exchange is /r/NEXTexchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Next.exchange’s official website is next.exchange.

Next.exchange Token Trading

Next.exchange can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Crex24 and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Next.exchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Next.exchange should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Next.exchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Next.exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Next.exchange and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.