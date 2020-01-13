Nexty Tops One Day Trading Volume of $69,001.00 (NTY)

Nexty (CURRENCY:NTY) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 13th. During the last week, Nexty has traded down 25.3% against the US dollar. Nexty has a market capitalization of $1.43 million and approximately $69,001.00 worth of Nexty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nexty coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and CoinBene.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nexty Coin Profile

Nexty’s total supply is 180,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 157,177,714,004 coins. Nexty’s official message board is medium.com/nextyplatform. Nexty’s official website is nexty.io. Nexty’s official Twitter account is @nextyio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nexty

Nexty can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexty using one of the exchanges listed above.

