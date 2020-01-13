Nitro (NOX) Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Nitro (CURRENCY:NOX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. Over the last week, Nitro has traded up 4.4% against the dollar. Nitro has a total market capitalization of $21,247.00 and $270.00 worth of Nitro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nitro token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS and Livecoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012244 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $192.05 or 0.02349981 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00187026 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00026887 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00123316 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Nitro

Nitro’s launch date was October 10th, 2017. Nitro’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,077,153 tokens. Nitro’s official Twitter account is @nitrotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nitro is www.nitro.live. The Reddit community for Nitro is /r/nitrotoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nitro

Nitro can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nitro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nitro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nitro using one of the exchanges listed above.

