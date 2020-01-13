No BS Crypto Price Tops $0.0000 (NOBS)

No BS Crypto (CURRENCY:NOBS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. Over the last week, No BS Crypto has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. No BS Crypto has a market capitalization of $44,131.00 and $41,393.00 worth of No BS Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One No BS Crypto token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CoinEx and BitForex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012336 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.16 or 0.02102953 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00185234 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00026880 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00121598 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About No BS Crypto

No BS Crypto’s launch date was May 4th, 2018. No BS Crypto’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,248,464,200 tokens. No BS Crypto’s official website is nobscrypto.com. No BS Crypto’s official Twitter account is @noBScrypto.

Buying and Selling No BS Crypto

No BS Crypto can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, BitForex and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as No BS Crypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire No BS Crypto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase No BS Crypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

