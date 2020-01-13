NoLimitCoin (NLC2) Price Hits $0.0006 on Exchanges

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. NoLimitCoin has a total market capitalization of $346,603.00 and approximately $4,958.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NoLimitCoin has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NoLimitCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Bittrex, Cryptopia and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00007687 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000908 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000228 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

NoLimitCoin Profile

NLC2 is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 608,068,300 coins. The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. NoLimitCoin’s official website is nolimitcoin.org.

NoLimitCoin Coin Trading

NoLimitCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, HitBTC, CoinExchange, YoBit, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NoLimitCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NoLimitCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

