Nord/LB Analysts Give Metro (ETR:B4B3) a €17.00 Price Target

Metro (ETR:B4B3) has been assigned a €17.00 ($19.77) target price by analysts at Nord/LB in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Independent Research set a €15.20 ($17.67) price objective on Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. HSBC set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on Metro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.50 ($13.37) target price on Metro and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.70 ($17.09) target price on Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €15.30 ($17.79) price target on Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €14.16 ($16.46).

ETR B4B3 remained flat at $€13.25 ($15.41) during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 2,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620. The company has a market cap of $39.87 million and a PE ratio of -38.18. Metro has a 1-year low of €11.75 ($13.66) and a 1-year high of €14.88 ($17.30). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €13.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €13.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.18, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.93.

About Metro

Metro AG engages in the wholesale and food retail business. It operates 771 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities. The company also develops digital solutions.

