Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,075 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,375 shares during the quarter. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C accounts for 2.0% of Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C were worth $4,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LSXMK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 4.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 535,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,327,000 after buying an additional 23,448 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 3.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 17.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 685,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,048,000 after buying an additional 103,529 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 30.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 4,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,777,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSXMK traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.07. 35,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,813. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a 12-month low of $35.43 and a 12-month high of $48.80. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.36.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on LSXMK. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

About Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

