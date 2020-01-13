Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC Has $4.59 Million Position in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,100 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 3,865 shares during the period. Southwest Airlines comprises approximately 2.2% of Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $4,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 130.4% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 530 shares of the airline’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 596.4% in the third quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 585 shares of the airline’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 79.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 691 shares of the airline’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 40.0% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the airline’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

LUV has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wolfe Research set a $62.00 target price on Southwest Airlines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.19.

Shares of NYSE:LUV traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.87. 199,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,456,166. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.40. Southwest Airlines Co has a 52-week low of $47.40 and a 52-week high of $58.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.23 and its 200-day moving average is $53.80.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.98%.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

