Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,259 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 3.9% of Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $8,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 163,196 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14,927 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 78.8% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 186 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at $30,000. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total transaction of $916,794.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,815,664.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

UNP traded up $1.58 on Monday, hitting $179.52. 994,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,434,962. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $149.09 and a 12 month high of $182.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $177.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.07). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 27.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 49.05%.

UNP has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $193.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.68.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.