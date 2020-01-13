Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC Sells 1,066 Shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the quarter. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A comprises about 1.4% of Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A were worth $2,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A during the second quarter worth approximately $255,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 1,944.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,677,000 after purchasing an additional 52,500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 20.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 141.7% during the second quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Liberty Broadband Corp Series A news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 261,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.72, for a total value of $30,568,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 270,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,516,734.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 16,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.05, for a total transaction of $1,923,950.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,605,841. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 307,478 shares of company stock valued at $35,933,014. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LBRDA traded up $1.32 on Monday, reaching $128.70. 3,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,976. The company has a current ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 338.92 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.18. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A has a 12 month low of $72.06 and a 12 month high of $129.13.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.71 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A had a net margin of 276.33% and a return on equity of 0.38%. Equities research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Corp Series A will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LBRDA. TD Securities lowered shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.57.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

