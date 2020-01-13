Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC Sells 2,165 Shares of Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC)

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,165 shares during the quarter. Howard Hughes makes up 1.0% of Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 1,807.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Howard Hughes by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Howard Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Howard Hughes by 1,187.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

HHC traded up $2.55 on Monday, reaching $121.18. The company had a trading volume of 7,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,418. Howard Hughes Corp has a fifty-two week low of $91.82 and a fifty-two week high of $135.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.67 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.44 and its 200 day moving average is $122.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.58. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $231.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Howard Hughes’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Howard Hughes Corp will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Howard Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th.

In other Howard Hughes news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 1,746,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $115.00 per share, with a total value of $200,844,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sarah M. Vasquez sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total transaction of $63,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,752.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,753,072 shares of company stock valued at $201,579,361 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.45% of the company’s stock.

Howard Hughes Profile

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawai’i.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.