North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Short Interest Up 21.9% in December

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the December 15th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in North European Oil Royalty Trust stock. Halsey Associates Inc. CT bought a new stake in North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 90,432 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000. Halsey Associates Inc. CT owned about 0.98% of North European Oil Royalty Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

North European Oil Royalty Trust stock opened at $5.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.67 and a 200-day moving average of $6.36. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $7.75. The company has a market cap of $51.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.46.

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 15th. The energy company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. North European Oil Royalty Trust had a net margin of 90.83% and a return on equity of 8,327.43%. The company had revenue of $1.66 million during the quarter.

About North European Oil Royalty Trust

North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. It holds rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.

