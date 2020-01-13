Northcoast Research Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) – Northcoast Research decreased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of RPM International in a report issued on Thursday, January 9th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Hocevar now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.24.

RPM has been the subject of several other reports. Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a research note on Thursday. Vertical Group upgraded RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on RPM International in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on RPM International in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.83.

Shares of RPM stock opened at $73.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.38. RPM International has a 1 year low of $52.48 and a 1 year high of $77.47.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.14%.

In other RPM International news, Director David A. Daberko sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $834,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,665 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,404.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPM International during the third quarter worth $28,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of RPM International during the third quarter worth $50,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPM International during the third quarter worth $58,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of RPM International during the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of RPM International during the third quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

