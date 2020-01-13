Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) Price Target Cut to $68.00

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) had its price objective cut by Nomura from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Nomura’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, November 8th. Macquarie set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.53.

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $57.96 on Monday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a twelve month low of $45.42 and a twelve month high of $59.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.13.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 1,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $77,277.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,550 shares in the company, valued at $20,347,827.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Faye L. Ashby sold 1,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $99,248.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,812 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,212.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 259,150 shares of company stock worth $13,860,650 over the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,882,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,166,000 after buying an additional 229,182 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,176,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,265,000 after buying an additional 315,970 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 26.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,783,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,149,000 after buying an additional 1,193,720 shares during the period. HG Vora Capital Management LLC grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 23.1% during the second quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,616,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 35.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,332,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,294,000 after buying an additional 616,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

