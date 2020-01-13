Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Short Interest Update

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100,000 shares, a drop of 11.7% from the December 15th total of 3,510,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of NVS opened at $93.86 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.19. Novartis has a 12-month low of $74.70 and a 12-month high of $95.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. Novartis had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 24.43%. The firm had revenue of $12.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novartis will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Novartis by 7.4% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 25,617,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,147,000 after buying an additional 1,760,424 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Novartis by 27.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,225,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,224,000 after buying an additional 474,241 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Novartis by 102.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 541,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,035,000 after buying an additional 274,355 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 3.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,314,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,572,000 after buying an additional 247,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 1,256.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 179,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,601,000 after buying an additional 166,294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NVS shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.34.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

