Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by OmniStar Financial Group Inc.

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,470 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S accounts for about 3.1% of OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 748.6% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded up $0.55 on Monday, hitting $59.23. 602,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,119,448. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.60. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $46.10 and a one year high of $59.06.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.44% and a return on equity of 75.48%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Pareto Securities downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.65.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

