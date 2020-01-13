Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 42.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,723 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 87,837 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Nuance Communications in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Nuance Communications in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Nuance Communications by 24.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,645 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Nuance Communications in the third quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Nuance Communications by 56.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NUAN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Nuance Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Nuance Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

In related news, EVP Thomas L. Beaudoin sold 12,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $220,536.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 240,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,299,368.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Cassity sold 13,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $239,116.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,954,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,374 shares of company stock worth $1,108,662. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NUAN stock opened at $18.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.95. Nuance Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $18.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $471.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.13 million. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

