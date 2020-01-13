NULS Achieves Market Cap of $17.49 Million (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. Over the last seven days, NULS has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One NULS token can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00002776 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, OKEx, Kucoin and ChaoEX. NULS has a market cap of $17.49 million and $2.25 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NULS Token Profile

NULS’s genesis date was September 1st, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 105,838,574 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,770,500 tokens. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here. NULS’s official website is nuls.io. The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for NULS is steemit.com/@nuls.

Buying and Selling NULS

NULS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ChaoEX, CoinBene, Bit-Z, QBTC, DragonEX, OKEx, Kucoin and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

