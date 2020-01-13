Nusantara Resources Ltd (ASX:NUS) Insider Kamen Palatov Purchases 43,242 Shares

Nusantara Resources Ltd (ASX:NUS) insider Kamen Palatov acquired 43,242 shares of Nusantara Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.34 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,702.28 ($10,427.15).

Kamen Palatov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 3rd, Kamen Palatov acquired 49,758 shares of Nusantara Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.32 ($0.23) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,922.56 ($11,292.60).

On Friday, December 20th, Kamen Palatov acquired 100,000 shares of Nusantara Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.34 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of A$33,500.00 ($23,758.87).

Shares of NUS traded down A$0.01 ($0.01) during midday trading on Monday, reaching A$0.34 ($0.24). 127,232 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of A$0.33 and a 200-day moving average price of A$0.24. The company has a market cap of $56.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.77. Nusantara Resources Ltd has a 1-year low of A$0.14 ($0.10) and a 1-year high of A$0.47 ($0.33). The company has a current ratio of 6.83, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Nusantara Resources Company Profile

Nusantara Resources Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of gold resources in Indonesia. It holds a 100% interest in the Awak Mas gold project that covers an area of 14,390 hectares located in South Sulawesi province, Indonesia. The company was formerly known as Awak Mas Holdings Pty Ltd.

