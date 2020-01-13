Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.71 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) to announce $3.71 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nutrien’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.24 billion to $4.09 billion. Nutrien posted sales of $3.76 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Nutrien will report full year sales of $19.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.05 billion to $20.57 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $21.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.74 billion to $23.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nutrien.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 20.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NTR. Raymond James set a $65.00 price objective on Nutrien and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Consumer Edge began coverage on Nutrien in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Nutrien from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Nutrien from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Nutrien from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.69.

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $47.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.75. The company has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.90. Nutrien has a 12-month low of $45.82 and a 12-month high of $56.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 66.91%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 53,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 2,931.9% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 903,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,322,000 after buying an additional 873,821 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the third quarter valued at $2,394,000. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 4.3% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,041,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,726,000 after buying an additional 43,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the third quarter valued at $220,000. 63.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

