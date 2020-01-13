NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Finds

News articles about NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. NVIDIA earned a media sentiment score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the computer hardware maker an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted NVIDIA’s score:

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $6.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $251.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,166,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,676,334. The business’s 50 day moving average is $226.55 and its 200-day moving average is $189.69. The company has a market cap of $153.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.35, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 2.04. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $131.00 and a 52 week high of $245.93. The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.61.

In other news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total transaction of $138,694.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,592 shares in the company, valued at $351,036. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.43, for a total value of $470,860.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 169,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,020,510.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,785 shares of company stock valued at $9,965,644 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

