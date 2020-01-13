NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given “Positive” Rating at Craig Hallum

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)‘s stock had its “positive” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Craig Hallum in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $300.00 price objective on the computer hardware maker’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $255.00. Craig Hallum’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on NVDA. Morgan Stanley upgraded NVIDIA from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.61.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $244.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $131.00 and a 1 year high of $245.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $226.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.25, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 2.04.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.75, for a total transaction of $4,255,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,727,517.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.43, for a total value of $470,860.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,020,510.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,785 shares of company stock worth $9,965,644. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,860,097 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,952,880,000 after acquiring an additional 858,116 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,688,150 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,241,821,000 after purchasing an additional 601,606 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in NVIDIA by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 44,464,641 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,495,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,307,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,247,509,000 after purchasing an additional 378,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.02% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.