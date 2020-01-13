NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Raised to “Hold” at Needham & Company LLC

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Argus upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.61.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $244.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $226.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.69. The company has a market capitalization of $149.52 billion, a PE ratio of 40.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 8.42 and a quick ratio of 7.71. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $131.00 and a 12-month high of $245.93.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total transaction of $138,694.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,036. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.87, for a total transaction of $403,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,669,179.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,785 shares of company stock worth $9,965,644 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 4.1% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 34,069 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,260,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 15.6% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 10,205 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 20.7% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,395 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the period. 65.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

