Nxt (NXT) Trading 0.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. Over the last week, Nxt has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. One Nxt coin can now be bought for about $0.0098 or 0.00000116 BTC on exchanges including Poloniex, C-CEX, HitBTC and Upbit. Nxt has a market cap of $9.76 million and $1.53 million worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00020747 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00010264 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007227 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005107 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00008029 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000116 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005555 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005189 BTC.

Nxt Profile

Nxt (CRYPTO:NXT) is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. Nxt’s official message board is nxtforum.org. The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nxt is nxt.org.

Nxt Coin Trading

Nxt can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Bittrex, HitBTC, CoinEgg, Indodax, Livecoin, C-CEX, Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nxt should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nxt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

