Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,392 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 11,896 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 577,517 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,682,000 after acquiring an additional 24,012 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 25.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 38,548 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 7,840 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 19.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 133,008 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,915,000 after acquiring an additional 21,947 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 13.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $21,620,000. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $45.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.96. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $37.25 and a 1-year high of $68.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $40.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.88.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 63.07%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America set a $80.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.55.

In related news, Director William R. Klesse acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.09 per share, with a total value of $228,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 119,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,540,442.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jack B. Moore acquired 12,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.61 per share, with a total value of $498,069.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,988,527.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 35,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,129 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

