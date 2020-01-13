Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Research Coverage Started at Sanford C. Bernstein

Stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Oceaneering International in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded Oceaneering International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Oceaneering International in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.58.

Shares of NYSE:OII traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,398,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,608. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -22.14 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Oceaneering International has a 1 year low of $11.38 and a 1 year high of $21.29.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $497.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.81 million. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 7.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oceaneering International will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Oceaneering International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Oceaneering International by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 167,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Oceaneering International by 3,062.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,190,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Oceaneering International by 4.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 324,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,403,000 after purchasing an additional 12,394 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

