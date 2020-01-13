ODEM (ODE) Tops One Day Volume of $471,196.00

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 13th. One ODEM token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0416 or 0.00000489 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex and BitForex. Over the last seven days, ODEM has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. ODEM has a market cap of $9.11 million and approximately $471,196.00 worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ODEM

ODEM was first traded on February 3rd, 2018. ODEM’s total supply is 268,946,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 219,110,098 tokens. The official message board for ODEM is medium.com/odem. ODEM’s official website is odem.io. The Reddit community for ODEM is /r/ODEM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ODEM’s official Twitter account is @ODEM_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ODEM Token Trading

ODEM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODEM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

