ODUWA Trading 2.6% Lower This Week (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. One ODUWA coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00001676 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Crex24. ODUWA has a total market cap of $335,826.00 and approximately $69,816.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ODUWA has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar.

ODUWA Profile

ODUWA (CRYPTO:OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,739,803 coins and its circulating supply is 2,349,850 coins. The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin.

Buying and Selling ODUWA

ODUWA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

