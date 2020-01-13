Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP) Short Interest Down 14.3% in December

Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,400,000 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the December 15th total of 21,480,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Office Depot by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,814,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $166,476,000 after buying an additional 1,031,492 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Office Depot by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,316,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,166,000 after buying an additional 9,897,964 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Office Depot by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,719,859 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,142,000 after acquiring an additional 132,055 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Office Depot by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,434,065 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,254,000 after acquiring an additional 443,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Office Depot by 176.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,465,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489,594 shares during the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ODP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Office Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub cut Office Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of Office Depot stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $2.38. 4,916,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,941,777. Office Depot has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $3.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.61.

Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Office Depot had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 10.05%. Office Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Office Depot will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Office Depot Company Profile

Office Depot, Inc provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, U.S.

