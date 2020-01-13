OKB Hits Market Capitalization of $115.77 Million (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 13th. One OKB token can now be bought for $2.89 or 0.00035535 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx and Coinall. During the last week, OKB has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. OKB has a market capitalization of $115.77 million and approximately $75.97 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00037461 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $486.95 or 0.05978923 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00026521 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00115073 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00001196 BTC.

OKB Profile

OKB is a token. It launched on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex. OKB’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. OKB’s official website is www.okex.com.

Buying and Selling OKB

OKB can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

