Omega Financial Group LLC Has $4.92 Million Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Omega Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,714 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up about 3.2% of Omega Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Omega Financial Group LLC owned 0.07% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $4,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3,846.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,428,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,110,000 after purchasing an additional 17,961,655 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,427,000. Pension Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $15,784,000. JBJ Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $9,329,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,409,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,985,000 after purchasing an additional 336,867 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $27.86 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.00. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $23.99 and a 12 month high of $28.01.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.7335 dividend. This is a positive change from Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

