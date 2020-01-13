Omni Price Reaches $1.32 on Top Exchanges (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 79.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. In the last seven days, Omni has traded 55.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Omni has a market cap of $741,069.00 and approximately $592.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Omni coin can now be purchased for $1.32 or 0.00016179 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Poloniex, Cryptohub and C-CEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.77 or 0.00611060 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00010392 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00009987 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded up 132.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Omni Coin Profile

Omni (CRYPTO:OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 618,797 coins and its circulating supply is 562,481 coins. Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org.

Omni Coin Trading

Omni can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Poloniex, C-CEX and Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

