OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Shares in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,082 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 2.1% during the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,422 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 9,862 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,102 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 50,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 7,172 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 52.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $62.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 9,550 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total value of $540,434.50. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 4,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total value of $262,747.37. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,223.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,836 shares of company stock worth $1,065,140 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.28 on Monday, reaching $54.73. 4,773,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,681,279. The company has a market capitalization of $174.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $47.37 and a 12 month high of $60.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.16.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.38%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.