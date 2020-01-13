OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Clorox accounts for approximately 1.6% of OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Clorox by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 3,837 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Clorox by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 25,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,886,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 4.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox stock traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $155.25. 23,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 732,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.39. Clorox Co has a 52-week low of $143.58 and a 52-week high of $166.90.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 123.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clorox Co will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 28th. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

In other Clorox news, SVP Denise Garner sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total transaction of $106,096.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,503.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 5,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total value of $826,245.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,936.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CLX. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $134.00 target price (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Clorox in a research report on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $137.00 target price (down previously from $143.00) on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a $138.00 price target on shares of Clorox and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.17.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.