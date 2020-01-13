OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Purchases 505 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,661 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 1.4% of OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 22,953 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 93,192 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2.9% during the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 546,267 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $108,117,000 after acquiring an additional 15,340 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 29,649 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Apple by 3.3% during the second quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 209,976 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $41,558,000 after acquiring an additional 6,646 shares in the last quarter. 59.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 12,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total transaction of $2,915,904.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,531,958.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,785 shares of company stock worth $13,472,882. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock traded up $2.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $312.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,103,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,012,660. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $279.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.43. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.22 and a 12-month high of $312.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1,368.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.86 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.91 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Apple from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price (up from $290.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday. Finally, Maxim Group lowered Apple to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.26.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

