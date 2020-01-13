OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Purchases 5,653 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 587.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,615 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,653 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 1.8% of OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,955,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 149.7% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 8,731 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 212,446 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $61,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. AXA increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.0% during the second quarter. AXA now owns 63,269 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 64,439 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. SunTrust Banks set a $322.00 price objective on Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Broadcom from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.77.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.56, for a total value of $6,291,200.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,000 shares of company stock valued at $41,802,700. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $4.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $303.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,024,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,280,676. Broadcom Inc has a 12 month low of $245.90 and a 12 month high of $331.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $119.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $294.50.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 19.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $3.25 per share. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.67%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

