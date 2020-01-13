One Group Hospitality Inc (NASDAQ:STKS) Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

One Group Hospitality Inc (NASDAQ:STKS) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for One Group Hospitality in a research report issued on Thursday, January 9th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.03. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for One Group Hospitality’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on STKS. ValuEngine raised shares of One Group Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of One Group Hospitality in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of One Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. One Group Hospitality presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

STKS opened at $3.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.09. The company has a market cap of $100.19 million, a PE ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.77. One Group Hospitality has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.87.

One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $22.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.90 million. One Group Hospitality had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 4.41%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in One Group Hospitality by 122.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,679 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 47,797 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in One Group Hospitality in the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in One Group Hospitality in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in One Group Hospitality by 84.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 713,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 325,536 shares in the last quarter. 4.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, and operates restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates in three segments: Owned Restaurants; Owned Food, Beverage and Other; and Managed and Licensed Operations. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

