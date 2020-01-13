One Stop Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OSS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

One Stop Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OSS) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,400 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the December 15th total of 67,400 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 48,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

OSS stock remained flat at $$2.05 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 19,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,515. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.01 million, a P/E ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 2.11. One Stop Systems has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $3.90.

Get One Stop Systems alerts:

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.70 million. One Stop Systems had a positive return on equity of 4.78% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. As a group, analysts expect that One Stop Systems will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OSS shares. TheStreet lowered One Stop Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered One Stop Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of One Stop Systems in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in One Stop Systems by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 40,527 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in One Stop Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd raised its position in One Stop Systems by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 776,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 396,234 shares during the last quarter. 26.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial grade computer systems and components that are based on industry standard computer architectures worldwide. The company offers custom built servers; graphical processing unit compute accelerators; flash arrays; peripheral component interconnect expansion products and adaptors; storage management software; and infrastructure as a service solutions.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for One Stop Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Stop Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.