Ontology Achieves Market Cap of $387.50 Million (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. Ontology has a market cap of $387.50 million and approximately $95.88 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for about $0.61 or 0.00007374 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Hotbit, Koinex and BitMart. During the last seven days, Ontology has traded up 5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 637,351,170 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology’s official website is ont.io. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ontology

Ontology can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Binance, Huobi, HitBTC, BCEX, Koinex, Kucoin, Hotbit, Indodax, Upbit, Gate.io, BitMart, Bitbns and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

