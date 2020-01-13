Oppenheimer Comments on Restaurant Brands International Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report issued on Thursday, January 9th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $2.71 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.72. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.02 EPS.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.72. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 32.20%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

QSR has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Argus began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Longbow Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.14.

Shares of QSR stock opened at $62.48 on Monday. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of $54.88 and a 52-week high of $79.46. The stock has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.02.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QSR. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 21.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 15.5% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 279.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 27.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Alexandre Macedo sold 166,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $10,752,451.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,482,936.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 76.05%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

