Oppenheimer Lowers QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Price Target to $1.00

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) had its price objective cut by analysts at Oppenheimer from $14.00 to $1.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 87.80% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered QuickLogic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

NASDAQ QUIK opened at $8.20 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.33 and its 200 day moving average is $0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $68.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.71. QuickLogic has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $16.66.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 million. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 144.73% and a negative return on equity of 85.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QuickLogic will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in QuickLogic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in QuickLogic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in QuickLogic by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 43,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel acquired a new position in shares of QuickLogic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

QuickLogic Company Profile

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable and hearable devices, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), and programming hardware and design software solutions.

