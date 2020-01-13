Opus Reaches Market Cap of $64,296.00 (OPT)

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. One Opus token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. In the last week, Opus has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar. Opus has a total market capitalization of $64,296.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Opus Token Profile

Opus’ genesis date was July 14th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 tokens. Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Opus’ official website is opus-foundation.org. The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Opus Token Trading

Opus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

