Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Position Boosted by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 45.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,823,307 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,811,137 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for about 3.0% of DNB Asset Management AS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. DNB Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.18% of Oracle worth $308,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 6,437.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,144,910 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $577,955,000 after purchasing an additional 9,989,718 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in Oracle by 62.5% during the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,578,093 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $231,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,084 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth $56,546,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,151,315 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $448,567,000 after buying an additional 984,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,161,651 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $464,970,000 after buying an additional 797,079 shares during the last quarter. 52.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Oracle news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 4,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total value of $262,747.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,182,223.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total value of $540,434.50. Insiders have sold a total of 18,836 shares of company stock valued at $1,065,140 in the last quarter. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $62.00 target price on Oracle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Oracle stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,773,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,681,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.58 and a 200-day moving average of $55.16. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $47.37 and a one year high of $60.50. The stock has a market cap of $174.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.13.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

