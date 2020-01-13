Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Outlook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Get Outlook Therapeutics alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTLK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 712.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 396,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 347,238 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 37.6% in the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 389,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 106,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 3.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OTLK opened at $0.91 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average of $1.53. Outlook Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $10.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of -0.90.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.63 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Outlook Therapeutics will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Outlook Therapeutics

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibody for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic bevacizumab product candidate that is in first clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Outlook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outlook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.